Commercial Metals to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.