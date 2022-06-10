Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,000 shares during the quarter. Community Health Systems comprises 1.4% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 1.35% of Community Health Systems worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $653.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Community Health Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.