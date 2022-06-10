Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 1.25 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -2.28 EPR Properties $531.68 million 6.94 $98.61 million $1.51 32.60

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New York City REIT and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 EPR Properties 0 3 0 1 2.50

New York City REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.08%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Risk and Volatility

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48% EPR Properties 23.80% 5.23% 2.34%

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. New York City REIT pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 218.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats New York City REIT on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

