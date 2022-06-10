Comparing First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.49 $8.17 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.24 $260.34 million $5.98 15.05

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 26.59% 20.81% 17.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First High-School Education Group and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.21%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats First High-School Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

