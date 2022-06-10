Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

