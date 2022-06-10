CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CONMED were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

CONMED stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

