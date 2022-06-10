Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.06. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

