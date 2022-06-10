Contrasting MariMed (MRMD) and Its Peers

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MariMed to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 292 696 693 32 2.27

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 281.36%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.20%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors 1,001.90% -148.32% 145.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariMed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 29.51 MariMed Competitors $256.05 million -$63.83 million -7.30

MariMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MariMed beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

