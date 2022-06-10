Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.87. Approximately 381,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 143.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

