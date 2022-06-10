Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $129,245. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

