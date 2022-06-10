Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 2.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $482.27 and last traded at $481.22. 38,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,695,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.99.

Specifically, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.08 and its 200-day moving average is $527.89. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

