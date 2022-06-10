Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.74. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 9,273 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $5,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $21,768,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.