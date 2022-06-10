Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 240,163 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 240,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.70% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 275.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $850.46 million, a PE ratio of -85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.63. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

