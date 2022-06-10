Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.