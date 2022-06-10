Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,465 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,472,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 144,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR opened at $221.16 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $236.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

