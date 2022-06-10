Critical Review: Alpha Teknova (TKNO) vs. The Competition

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Teknova to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% Alpha Teknova Competitors -2,192.62% -1,216.29% -29.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova Competitors 264 794 1256 40 2.46

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 283.90%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 94.70%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million -$9.80 million -7.34 Alpha Teknova Competitors $409.34 million $33.17 million -87.88

Alpha Teknova’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova. Alpha Teknova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.