CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The company has a market cap of $835.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.88. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

