DA Davidson Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

