Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Shares Up 1.1%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)
