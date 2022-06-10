Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

