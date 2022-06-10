David M. Stack Sells 13,828 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $827,605.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,513,722.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCRX opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.