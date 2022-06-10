Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 6,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,268,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,092 shares of company stock worth $648,013 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 140.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.3% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Delek US’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

