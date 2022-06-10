Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 428.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Denny’s worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.23 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

