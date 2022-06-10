DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

