Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Trading Down 1.3%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58. 463,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 649,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $291.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.53.
About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
