Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $93.00. The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 368412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,133.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 559,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 236,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

