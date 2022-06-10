Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 28.5%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 21,290,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 792% from the average session volume of 2,386,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.
Digital Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBGI)
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.
