Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 28.5%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 21,290,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 792% from the average session volume of 2,386,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.