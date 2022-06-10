Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

