DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 143,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 447,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

