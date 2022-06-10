Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 14,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,378,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,125 shares of company stock worth $7,519,069 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.