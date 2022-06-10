DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.10% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 96,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KSM opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.