DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.