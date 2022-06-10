Eaton Vance Management Acquires 188 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

