Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE opened at $64.81 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.