Eaton Vance Management Buys 365 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 6,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

AEIS stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.