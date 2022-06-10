Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,132 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,175,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 266,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,355 shares in the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AMJ stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

