Eaton Vance Management Buys 53 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $403.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.58 and a 200-day moving average of $469.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $377.33 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

