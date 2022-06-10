Eaton Vance Management Buys 657 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kaman were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kaman by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.