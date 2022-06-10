Eaton Vance Management Buys 7,918 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

