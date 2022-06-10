Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brady were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brady by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $27,305,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Brady Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.