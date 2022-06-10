Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 42,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $27.15 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

