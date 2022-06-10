Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMC Materials by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.80.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

