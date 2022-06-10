Eaton Vance Management Has $320,000 Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,749,000 after buying an additional 927,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 438,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

