Eaton Vance Management Has $384,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.91 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $874.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.