Eaton Vance Management Has $457,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,049,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,621,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

