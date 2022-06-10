Eaton Vance Management Has $463,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2,695.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Exelixis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,954.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

EXEL opened at $18.88 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

