Eaton Vance Management Has $478,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,757,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $21,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

