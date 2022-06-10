Eaton Vance Management Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

NYSE:VNT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.