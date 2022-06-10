Eaton Vance Management Has $603,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

