Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

